Deep Thoughts By Lauren Boebert: Theocracy!

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor starters, let’s establish that we’re talking about the Christian God and the Jewish God respectively, which means this is a “People of the Book” thing–and that means we’re talking about the Muslim God too because, and this is going to come as a rude shock to Lauren Boebert, it’s the same God. You see, the way that Christians distinguish their God in the literally eternal game of “my God’s better than your god” is the Holy Trinity, which neither Jews nor Muslims believe in. So if one gets to be in on “God’s glory,” they both do.

