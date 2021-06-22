Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, ME

York County Jail administrator fired after last year's COVID-19 outbreak at jail

By Phil Hirschkorn
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VCY2i_0acJMAJu00

ALFRED, Maine — The administrator of the York County Jail has been fired as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail last summer.

After 10 months on paid leave, Michael Vitiello was let go on Friday by York County Commissioners after an investigation and at the recommendation of Sheriff Bill King.

Vitiello ran the jail since it opened 13 years ago.

In a letter King sent to Vitiello last month, King blamed Vitiello for the COVID-19 outbreak last August. There were at least 96 cases of the virus involving jail staff and inmates.

The virus was brought to the jail by a guard who attended a super-spreader wedding in the Millinocket area.

One of the key issues, according to the investigation, was that no masks were required inside the jail. King said in the letter to Vitiello that Vitiello was adamant masks not be worn.

"You told me and several others in no uncertain terms that masking inmates would cause a panic and 'frighten' them, leading to disruption,” King said.

Corrections officers at the jail questioned the policy, according to their union’s regional director, William Doyle.

"They were very concerned, and they shared those concerns with management; they shared their concerns with me,” Doyle said.

As of last January, masks were recommended for first responders and were required as of last June.

As King showed WMTW News 8 in April of last year, the jail had taken precautions, including spraying disinfectant where prisoners use phones, testing new arrivals in the intake area, housing them alone and serving meals in their cells.

"There's no vendors coming into the secure area with the exception of the food service people and the officers,” King said at the time.

In the letter, King said Vitiello “balked” when he suggested corrections officers wear masks.

The masking issue, which was in fact crucial, left us vulnerable,” King said.

"I think there were failures all along the line, and I wouldn't put it on any one person in particular,” Doyle said.

WMTW went to Vitiello’s home on Tuesday but no one was there. His lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. King and York County commissioners would not speak about the firing.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
CNN

CNN

547K+
Followers
81K+
Post
456M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
York County, ME
Government
City
Alfred, ME
York County, ME
Health
City
Millinocket, ME
County
York County, ME
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wmtw News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Glens Falls, NYPosted by
CNN

Man accused of assaulting 7-week-old son in court on Thursday; infant remains in intensive care

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man accused of assaulting his 7-week-old son will be in court on Thursday as the infant remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Tyler M. Zaugg, 19, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault as well as two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Police said he caused injuries to the child.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
CNN

Zebra cobra's owner faces charges following deadly snake's months-long escape

Raleigh, N.C. — A week after animal control authorities captured a venomous snake that was loose in a north Raleigh neighborhood, dozens of charges were lodged Wednesday against the snake's owner. Criminal summons were issued against Christopher Michael Gifford, 21, alleging he violated state regulations regarding the ownership of venomous...
El Paso, TXPosted by
CNN

Body found in van at east El Paso Home Depot parking lot

EL PASO, Texas -- A body was found Wednesday in a van in the parking lot of a home improvement store on El Paso's east side. Police dispatchers said an officer made the discovery about 11 a.m. at the Home Depot located at 12221 Montwood Drive. Officers cordoned off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy