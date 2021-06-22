Cancel
Agents React to No More Quarantine Announcement

TravelPulse
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel without any quarantine, as of July 5. Travellers will still have to undergo tests when they arrive in Canada and before their departure. TravelPulse Canada reached out to a few travel advisors for their reaction to the...

