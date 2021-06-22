Cancel
Going for Gold: How TTAND is Helping Agents Emerge Prepared

Cover picture for the article“It's almost like a race car. In the Indy, all cars are pretty much the same, it all comes down to the skill of the driver.”. It’s what TTAND Founder Flemming Friisdahl called “a bit of a weird analogy” – but it works. It is a perfect description of how The Travel Agent Next Door is helping their agents these days. They provide the training, the tools, the support – every possible element an agent needs to develop their skills and then the agent takes over to win.

