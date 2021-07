Many individuals and families who normally squeeze in at least one vacation have been grounded in their hometowns for 2020 and much of 2021. But with people filled to the brim with wanderlust, Port of Go! is bringing all the necessary travel inspiration to one place on July 31 and August 1: the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. This event will include seminars, panel discussions, entertainment, and more. In the wake of COVID-19 and its effect on the tourism industry, this event will provide a career fair and stoke excitement for travel. This international destination and travel expo is being organized by Othal Partners.