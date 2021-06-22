Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Star ‘Gets Sick’ Backstage At Raw

Wrestling-edge.com
 17 days ago

Eva Marie along with her protégé Doudrop, the former Piper Niven were in action against Naomi and Asuka during this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. In what was a qualifier for the Women’s Money in the Bank match Naomi and Askua won after a communication mishap between Doudrp and Eva Marie. Doudrop. Doudrop was doing the majority of the work and went for a top rope splash when Eva Marie tagged herself in. This lead to Marie pinning Askua for a two count. This former Raw Women’s Champion ‘demanded’ her last Raw Match.

wrestling-edge.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marie
Person
Piper Niven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Bank#Raw Women#Raw Match#Eva Lution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Eva Marie Welcomes Misconceptions Of Fans: 'It Builds My Character'

Eva Marie embraces the misconceptions of the fans on social media. Eva Marie returned to WWE after five years away and has vowed to start the Eva-lution. Always seen as a polarizing character ever since her start on the Total Divas reality show, Eva Marie says this latest batch of misconceptions regarding her return and all of the negative things that are spewed against her on social media help her craft her villainous persona.
WWEPWMania

Eva Marie Comments On Her “Undefeated Streak” and Teases Match

Eva Marie returned to WWE RAW back on June 14 with Doudrop, the former Piper Niven, as her new protégé. Eva was set to face Naomi that night, but Doudrop filled in for her and got the win. Eva then took credit for the win, and the tension between she and Doudrop began there. They teamed up the following week for a Money In the Bank qualifier loss to Asuka and Naomi, but got the win back last week. Eva has continued to take credit for their wins, and belittling Doudrop along the way.
WWE411mania.com

Eva Marie On Her Pairing With Doudrop On WWE RAW, Her Reaction To Fan Criticism

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Eva Marie discussed her pairing with Doudrop on WWE RAW, her reaction to fan criticism, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:. Eva Marie on her new character in WWE and her return to the ring: “When you watch a TV show or movie, there is a good guy and a bad guy. I have no problem putting on that villain hat. The misconceptions people want to think of me? That’s fine. I enjoy it. It builds my character. I fell in love with it when I started. Over the last 10 months, since I’ve been signed, I’ve gone back to Orlando, and the Performance Center training with [coach] Norman [Smiley] has been fantastic. I absolutely love him. Being in the ring is something that has been pretty fun.”
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New details on Eva Marie's current status

Very often it happens that the official WWE website reports unhappy news for WWE Universe fans and in doing so there is always some mishap or some inaccuracy, which panics the fans of the company until it generates false or inaccurate news. In recent weeks, in fact, the releases that...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

New Photos Of Eva Marie, Toni Storm, Mustafa Ali & His Wife, Nia Jax

WWE.com has posted their “Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week” gallery. This week’s gallery features Eva Marie, Nia Jax, Toni Storm, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bronson Reed, Sarah Schreiber, Mustafa Ali and his wife, and others. You can check out some of the photos below:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Eva Marie WWE Girlfriend Storyline Leaks?

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie shocked the pro wrestling world when she made a comeback on Monday Night RAW back in May with vignettes that promoted the ‘Eva-lution.’ Eva Marie was last seen inside a WWE ring way back in 2017 and she would part ways in the company in August of that year. Eva Marie was also pulled from a WWE in-ring return last month.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Backstage Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Eva Marie’s Storyline With Doudrop

WWE spent weeks promoting the return of Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw, but when she finally made an appearance on WWE programming she didn’t return along. Eva Marie returned alongside Piper Niven, who has since been renamed Doudrop, and she had Doudrop fight for her in her return match when she picked up a victory over Naomi. Since then the storyline has progressed, and WWE has teased a possible split for Eva Marie and Doudrop.
WWEPWMania

Eva Marie Speaks Out On The Impact Total Divas Had On WWE and Women’s Wrestling

WWE RAW Superstar Eva Marie recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and commented on the impact that Total Divas had. Eva made her main roster debut back in July 2013 and was also a part of the Total Divas cast. She eventually left WWE in August 2017 and it was announced that she would not be returning for the 7th season of Total Divas. The reality show ended up airing from that July in 2013 until December 2019, with nine seasons.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eva Marie explains why she didn't return to WWE earlier

In recent weeks, one of the protagonists of the WWE women's division that has made the most of herself was obviously Eva Marie, the breathtaking athlete of Monday Night Raw, who returned to tread the scenes of the Stamford-based federation after a few years spent working on several films, including a very important film opposite Bruce Willis.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eva Marie On When She Learned WWE Would Pair Her With Doudrop

WWE star Eva Marie spoke with TV Insider to discuss her WWE return. Marie opened up about her new role and how she was able to grow comfortable within it. Marie says that there always needs to be a babyface and a heel, and that she has no issues fulfilling the villain role.
WWE411mania.com

Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, Eva Marie & More React to News of Bayley’s Injury

Bayley’s injury that will put her on the shelf for nine months has drawn reactions from the wrestling world including Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, and many more. As noted earlier, the former Smackdown Women’s Champion suffered what is believed to be a torn ACL and will be out of action for most of the year to come.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Video Gets WWE In Big Trouble

WWE star Sasha Banks seems to have created some problems for the company. Usually WWE flags content and sends copyright strikes on social media accounts. This time around the tables have turned. Brock Lesnar WWE Hell in a Cell Rumor Leaks. Sasha Banks creates problems for WWE. WWE had sent...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Admit To ‘Mistake’ Firing Raw Star

WWE surprisingly brought Zelina Vega back and she was featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown. Back in 2020, Vega was released by the company due to a breach of contract. This came after her activity on OnlyFans, and it was considered the breach of contract as WWE had brought a new rule that didn’t allow its superstars to have handles on third-party platforms. John Cena Calls Raw Star ‘Powerless’ Backstage.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

WWE Announces Wrestler Passed Away Earlier This Week

On Thursday, the WWE had heartbreaking news to announce regarding Del Wilkes, who was known as The Patriot in the wrestling community. He unfortunately passed away at the age of 59. “WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Raw ‘Removing’ Former World Champion?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. He was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and can no longer challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre might have been sabotaged at WWE Hell In A Cell as well.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Wedding Photo Leaks

Are Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch about to tie the knot? According to Rollins’ latest Instagram story – it appears that a wedding has been teased as Rollins uploaded the below photo with the following caption: “Seems like a fine day to get married today.” The photo consists of Lynch and presumably Rollins on a tropical paradise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy