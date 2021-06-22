Cancel
WWE

The Hurricane Calls Out Nikki Cross ‘Ripoff’

Wrestling-edge.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw was one for the ages as it hosted the first ever Hell in a Cell match on the program in nearly twenty-five years. During the show tonight, one top female WWE star – Nikki Cross, debuted a new look to the WWE universe. In a new superhero-inspired getup, Cross stated that she represents everybody before teaming with the sadistic Alexa Bliss against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Nikki Cross was ‘stunned’ by this recent WWE release.

