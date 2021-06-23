Cancel
Vermont lawmakers poised for veto session

By Calvin Cutler
WCAX
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers return to work Wednesday in an attempt to override several bills vetoed by the governor. The House and Senate are set to vote on at least two of Governor Phil Scott’s vetoes dealing with charter changes that would have allowed noncitizens to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski. “We have the authority to do this. It really won’t take long, especially as we’ll be doing most of the work over Zoom. Let’s get it done once and for all,” said Senate President Becca Balint, D-Windham County.

