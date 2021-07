Deciding to open a business takes a lot of preparation, no matter what it is, and the same is true for opening a cafe. You will need to carry out a lot of research, find the best suppliers, and all while navigating the legal system that allows you to trade. However, your hard work will be worth it, when you can serve hundreds of customers and know that you are providing their memorable moments. If you’ve got the seed of an idea and need a little push over the edge, you’ve come to the right place. Throughout this article, we will guide you through the steps required to open your cafe.