Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Host your website with webFEAT Complete to keep it safe and secure

Posted by 
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that, across the world, 30,000 websites are hacked daily. Take a second to think about all of that information on your website. Your data, your customer’s data. What would happen if your site gets hacked? I’ll give you a hint: nothing good. You risk losing all of your data and your customer’s data if a hacker is able to penetrate your site. If you collect any form of customer personal information, such as phone numbers, addresses, or even banking information, that is all at risk for theft. It’s a pretty scary world out there on the internet, but an investment in secure website hosting can really have an impact on the security of your data. A website host server is where your website and all of its data lives, and website hosting is the service of providing your website with a place to live. Think about it: all of the images, content, and code that make up your website has to be stored somewhere, right? And on top of being stored somewhere, it also needs to be protected. That’s where secure hosting comes into play. Lots of different places will host your website for you: GoDaddy, Squarespace, HostGator. But not all of those places provide you with the protection your website needs from hackers and malware. Secure hosting is more than just a place for your website to live. Hosting providers that offer secure hosting are committed to protecting your data. There are so many ways that hackers can infiltrate your website, and secure hosting covers those bases. For example, if your website has plugins installed, they need to be maintained and updated. If they go unupdated, that becomes a weakness that hackers can take advantage of to access your site. Many necessary updates are needed to maintain a secure and healthy website, so it is essential to build your site on a foundation of secure hosting. At webFEAT Complete, we offer our clients a variety of secure hosting services. Our options range from basic hosting, which essentially means that your website lives on our servers but important updates are your responsibility to make. We also offer our clients the option to host their email with us. Our most popular hosting option is our WP3 program. This is a full service secure hosting package where we host, update, and maintain your website on a regular basis to ensure it is always fully protected from hackers and outages. Hosting your website with webFEAT Complete is different than hosting with one of the big box companies. By choosing to host your website on our servers, you are investing in safe, secure and reliable protection for your site. You will get to work with real, live people to help troubleshoot and discuss care plans for your site. Our COO, Jeremy, has his Certified Ethical Hacking license as well. This means that he knows exactly how hackers think and can work to take preventative measures on your site before vulnerabilities arise that would allow hackers to take over your site. His knowledge is an invaluable resource that helps protect all of our clients' sites. Is your website built on a foundation of secure hosting? If not, or if you don’t know the answer to that question, reach out to our team. We can put together a free quote for you and help guide you to the best hosting option for your business to ensure all of your information is safe and secure.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hacker#Personal Data#Malware#Squarespace#Plugins#Certified Ethical Hacking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi mesh router will keep your kids safe at all times

The majority of us use a Wi-Fi router to connect to the internet throughout our home, but far too many of us continue to use an ageing device that lacks modern-day features that are genuinely useful in our day-to-day lives. That’s not a smart idea if you want to get the best from your ISP’s connection speeds and you want the finest security features for your home. When figuring out how to buy a Wi-Fi router, one of the best options these days is a mesh router such as the Gryphon Parental Control Router & Mesh WiFi System. Able to extend your network across even a large home, and with plenty of great features, it’s ideal for tech-savvy folks and novices alike.
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

How Free Streaming Websites Could Harm Your Online Security

Free streaming services can be tempting, but you should avoid using them if you don’t want to risk your security! Here’s why. How many times has it happened that you’ve stumbled upon a streaming site while searching for the show you want to watch?. These free streaming services might have...
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

New security measures to keep Google Play safe

Google is announcing two new security measures aimed at minimizing the number of malicious / potentially unwanted apps available for download from the Google Play Store: additional Android developer identification requirements and 2-step verification. New Android developer identification requirements. Android is the most widely used mobile OS (and OS) in...
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

4 Seniors: How to keep safe and secure online

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cybercrimes against seniors has become a huge problem in the U.S. According to FBI data, last year alone more than $1.8 billion was stolen from unsuspecting older Americans during the pandemic. While anyone can be subject to cybercrimes, seniors are frequent targets because they tend to...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

API Security 101: Broken User Authentication

How attackers hack API authentication. Are you who you say you are?. You’ve probably heard of the OWASP top ten or the top ten vulnerabilities that threaten web applications. OWASP also periodically selects a list of top ten vulnerabilities that threaten APIs, called the OWASP API top ten. The current API top ten are Broken Object Level Authorization, Broken User Authentication, Excessive Data Exposure, Lack of Resources & Rate Limiting, Broken Function Level Authorization, Mass Assignment, Security Misconfiguration, Injection, Improper Assets Management, and Insufficient Logging & Monitoring.
TechnologyBGR

How to find out if your Gmail or Facebook login was stolen in the recent massive data breach

Not a week goes by, it seems, when we don’t have details of a new data breach, password leak or some comparable computer system intrusion by devious hackers to report on. One of the latest is a database of stolen login credentials and other sensitive customer data that was uncovered by NordLocker. It’s a 1.2TB cache of data that NordLocker says was stolen via a “Trojan-type malware” between 2018 and 2020, when this malware infiltrated more than 3 million Windows-based computers. In partnership with a third-party company specializing in analyzing data breaches, NordLocker studied this database and found almost 26 million login credentials, “holding 1.1 million unique email addresses, 2 billion+ cookies, and 6.6 million files.”
Internetinsurancebusinessmag.com

700 million LinkedIn account details disclosed on hacker forum

A hacker forum is auctioning off the information of 700 million LinkedIn users. The stolen dataset was posted on the RaidForums hacker site on June 22. Cybersecurity website PrivacySharks analyzed the dataset and reported in a blog post that it contains information such as users’ full names, gender, email addresses, phone numbers, and industry information.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome is by far the world’s most popular browser with well over two billion users, but all those users need to be on high alert because Google has just issued an urgent upgrade warning. Picked up by BleepingComputer, a new ‘zero day’ exploit has been found in Chrome after...
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

Google requires app developers to use 2FA — boosting Android security

Google is introducing two new measures to improve security on the Play Store, requiring Android app developers to use two-factor authentication (2FA) and additional identification requirements. Starting later this year, Android app developers will need to declare their account type, provide further information including their name and physical address, and...
Computersmakeuseof.com

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Secure Cloud Storage Service

There are several cloud service providers that boast of offering you secure storage. Every provider tries to advertise a unique selling point that would make you choose them over the others. But if you want the perfect cloud storage to securely store your files, you should look at factors other than the features they highlight.
Cell Phonestelecompetitor.com

Keep Your Phone Safe: Metro by T‑Mobile Intros BYOD Protection

BELLEVUE, Wash. — June 28, 2020 — Your phone has kept you connected throughout the pandemic, now it’s time to keep it protected. Today, Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced that customers who bring their own device can now purchase protection for their eligible phones or tablets in July. You heard that right – customers can get device protection even if they did not initially purchase their device from Metro by T-Mobile.
Charitiesaithority.com

Safer Foundation Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

Safer Foundation is providing notice of a recent Data Privacy Incident that may impact the privacy of certain individuals’ information. Safer Foundation is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of individuals’ information as a result of this event but is providing details about the event, steps it has taken in response, and resources available to help individuals better protect their information, should they feel it is appropriate to do so.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gmail: the trick to automatically delete all emails sent by a contact

To apply this trick it is not necessary to install additional applications, however, one of the fundamental requirements is that you are from a desktop or laptop (Laptop). This is a filter Gmail that will automatically delete all the emails sent to you by a specific sender, follow these steps to get to the aforementioned tool:
Cell PhonesInternational Business Times

iPhone Privacy Settings Users Must Know To Prevent Data Breach

IPhone users can set their devices to make sure their information is kept private. Newer iPhone models come with automatically enabled Two-factor Authentication. For those using older iPhones, activating this is easy. Phishing attacks were a dominant reason behind several data breach incidents across the globe last year and these...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

6 Things to Update to Keep Your Smartphone Secure

If you have a smartphone, chances are you use it every day to browse the web, make payments, watch videos, and do a lot more things. Hence, keeping your device secure is an important task. While most smartphones and tablets are powered either by Android or iOS, there is one...
TechnologyPosted by
SPY

The Best Phone Lanyards for Keeping Your Devices Secured

You need only take a quick around when you’re out and about to realize that for many of us, our phones are our pacifiers. If you are honest, think back to the last time you thought that you had lost your smartphone or left it home; didn’t your heart just sink?
Public Safetymilwaukeeindependent.com

Data Breaches: Why personal information is so valuable to cybercriminals

Data breaches have become common, and billions of records are stolen worldwide every year. Most of the media coverage of data breaches tends to focus on how the breach happened, how many records were stolen and the financial and legal impact of the incident for organizations and individuals affected by the breach. But what happens to the data that is stolen during these incidents?

Comments / 0

Community Policy