The Cork Dorks Host Paso Wine on a Liquid Lunch!

The third Cabernet Franc released in Lang & Reed’s distinctive Monograph Collection. – Exploring the versatile character of Cabernet Franc, Lang & Reed Napa Valley launches the third wine from their coveted Monograph Collection, 2010 Bois Sauvage Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley. At only 21 cases produced, the exceptional quality of Cabernet Franc, from the Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard, married with a single barrel of very tight grain and lightly toasted wild oak barrel expertly crafted by Master Cooper Alain Fouquet. Sourced from wild oak trees in a privately owned forest in France, this special wood slowed the exchange of tannins and flavor without overpowering the fruit. With the tight grain extending the aging period of an incredible 32 months, the light toast and sap in the barrel imparted a vanilla-like sense of sweetness. This new barrel added an elegant structure and delicate sweetness. The name “Bois Sauvage” refers to the wild oak forest that no longer exists, from which this barrel hails. Bois Sauvage is also a double entendre, as the idea of putting new oak on this Cabernet Franc was a very wild idea in the first place!