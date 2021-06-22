Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Cork Dorks Host Paso Wine on a Liquid Lunch!

krush925.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cork Dorks Host Paso Wine on a Liquid Lunch! Adam & Jeremy welcome Chris Taranto from Paso Wine, along with Richie from Midnight Cellars, Hal of Volatus Wine, and Joe from Barton Family Wines to talk about all the recentl happenings in a very OPEN Paso Wine Country!

www.krush925.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cork#Food Drink#Beverages#Volatus Wine#Paso Wine Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksthebeveragejournal.com

Monsieur Touton Hosts Latour Wine Luncheon

The team from Monsieur Touton Selection, Ltd., showcased wines from Domaine Louis Latour during a luncheon trade event at Le Fat Poodle in Greenwich on April 27. On- and off-premise accounts enjoyed a meal paired with renowned French wines from family-run Domaine Louis Latour, now managed by seventh-generation Louis-Fabrice Latour. The winery’s domaine covers 50 hectares and includes the largest collection of Grand Cru vineyards in Burgundy. The tasting of Louis Latour Pouilly-Fuissé, Louis Latour Chassagne-Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru, Louis Latour Domaine de Valmoissine Pinot Noir, Louis Latour Santenay, Louis Latour Aloxe-Corton Les Chaillots, Louis Latour Volnay 1er Cru En Chevret, Louis Latour Château Corton Grancey, Simonnet-Febvre Chablis and Simonnet-Febvre 1er Vaillons Chablis was led by Monsieur Touton’s team of Nathan Cloutier, Stephan Collot, Aaron Sumpter and Andrew Healey.
Food & Drinkslaketravis.com

Monday BBQ Lunch Special

Schmidt Family BBQ lunch special. Choose a Sandwich, Side, and Large Fountain Drink/Iced Tea! Just $13.00 (plus tax) Schmidt Family Barbecue brings 75 years of legendary housemade brisket, sausages & other meats smoked on BBQ pits in cafeteria-style digs in Bee Cave.
Sonoma County, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Jackson Family Wines to Host “Wine, Bites & Bids” Fundraiser to Benefit Sonoma County First Responders on July 27

SANTA ROSA, Calif. June 30, 2021 – — Jackson Family Wines in partnership with local personality Erika Altes, better known as Whiskey & Lace, will host “Wine, Bites and Bids,” a walk-around charity event and fundraiser on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The event will take place at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard, and benefit Sonoma County’s The Six Foundation, a local nonprofit and post traumatic fitness and rehabilitation clinic serving fire fighters, first responders, police officers, and veterans. All money raised will benefit local Sonoma County heroes.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Grab Lunch In The City

If you work in the City, then you’re probably reading this on the job. The hours are brutal, the workload unrelenting, and you still can’t find a pair of shoes that are 100% comfortable to go with your suit. The least you can do is take a few minutes to sit down with something that tastes good, and pretend you’re somewhere that’s nicer than your desk for a few minutes each day. Here’s where to grab a quick lunch.
Drinkstravelawaits.com

7 Expert Tips For Hosting The Perfect Wine Tasting

As a professional writer and blogger, I focus on travel and wine regions. I find the two make a beautiful blend of history, culture, and scenery — and wine, of course. In fact, it was through travel writing that I was led to study wine more in-depth with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust. Not long after completing that course, I began hosting tastings for various event companies. Today, I continue to study and host tastings for both public and private events.
Drinksvisitlodi.com

Wine 101: Wine Tasting for Beginners

You’re all set to visit Lodi Wine country – you have a place to stay and a list of wineries you’d like to visit. You’re excited to experience all that Lodi has to offer, yet you may feel a bit uneasy because you’re not sure about “how” to taste wine.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Hot Dog Lunch With The VFW

On Saturday, July 3, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422 will be grilling hot dogs for your enjoyment during the Annual Coronado Fourth of July Parade. Your donation of $5 for a hot dog, chips and a bottle of water or soda, will be greatly appreciated. Please stop by 557 Orange Avenue, and join us to celebrate Independence Day. For more information, call 619-435-6917.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

DeLille Cellars 2018 Four Flags Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain $75

Comprised of grapes from four vaunted vineyards — Ciel du Cheval (34%), Grand Ciel (20%), Upchurch (21%) and Klipsun — DeLille’s Four Flags is consistent in its excellence while varying year to year, depending on the whims of earth and sky. Co-founder Chris Upchurch began purchasing fruit from Ciel du Cheval and Klipsun starting in 1992, and the four sites have long been part of the assemblage that is DeLille’s flagship wine — the D2. The Four Flags 2018 nose is heady with black fruits, dry herbs and a racy, windblown aspect. This wine that represents the best barrels of those four lots is very assured, offering sophisticated notes of cassis and blackberry as well as distinct, yet smooth, tannins with balanced oak. And natch, it will be even more beautiful with age. Still, Jason Gorski’s latest effort earned a double gold medal at the 2021 Cascadia International Wine Competition.
Drinkswinemag.com

Apaltagua 2019 Reserva Apalta Valley Estate Grown Carmenère (Colchagua Valley)

Leathery black fruit aromas are smoky and a touch burnt, while this opens with a reduced scent of peanut that blows off in due time. Rubbing tannins tighten the palate feel, while flavors of coffee and herbal blackberry finish with cheek-starching tannic roughness. Michael Schachner. rating. 88. Price. Designation. Reserva...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Lang & Reed Napa Valley Releases 2010 ‘Bois Sauvage’ Cabernet Franc

The third Cabernet Franc released in Lang & Reed’s distinctive Monograph Collection. – Exploring the versatile character of Cabernet Franc, Lang & Reed Napa Valley launches the third wine from their coveted Monograph Collection, 2010 Bois Sauvage Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley. At only 21 cases produced, the exceptional quality of Cabernet Franc, from the Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard, married with a single barrel of very tight grain and lightly toasted wild oak barrel expertly crafted by Master Cooper Alain Fouquet. Sourced from wild oak trees in a privately owned forest in France, this special wood slowed the exchange of tannins and flavor without overpowering the fruit. With the tight grain extending the aging period of an incredible 32 months, the light toast and sap in the barrel imparted a vanilla-like sense of sweetness. This new barrel added an elegant structure and delicate sweetness. The name “Bois Sauvage” refers to the wild oak forest that no longer exists, from which this barrel hails. Bois Sauvage is also a double entendre, as the idea of putting new oak on this Cabernet Franc was a very wild idea in the first place!
Food & Drinkscentraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This: Cork and Barrel

Cork and Barrel, Central Oregon’s largest wine event, is back this year. On this week’s edition of Taste This, we explore the great food and wine that will be served for an even greater cause.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Delightful Ladies Lunch Ideas

It feels so good to be back together with the ones that we love! It’s filling my heart up to plan fun get togethers. I am always for a theme, and a delightful ladies lunch sounds… Well, delightful!. Gather a group of your best girlfriends, your sisters, your mama, and...
Food & Drinksarps.org

Summer Lunch Menu

Attached is the Summer Lunch Menu for the next two weeks. We will update this posting with the updated menus for the future weeks.
Atlanta, GAcreativeloafing.com

Wine & Rhyme

This is an evening hosted by ET Productions featuring the best of Atlanta’s independent artists presenting vocal and lyrical talents. The night will feature wine from City Winery’s extensive selection and curated menu designed exclusively for our Wine & Rhyme audience. This is an event you don’t want to miss!
RetailPosted by
Fortune

The best gifts for hosts for when you finally go back to a dinner party but don’t want to bring a bottle of wine

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Yes, wine is a lovely thing to bring to a dinner party, but it certainly isn't the only thing. A clever gift can grace a pantry for months, incite laughter that evening, or liven a weekend stroll. Handing over a gift doesn't need to be an obligation; rather, it can be a memorable token to keep your spot on the invite list time and time again.
Grand Rapids, MIrevuewm.com

Let's Do Lunch

While breakfast is known for being the most important meal of the day, we’d argue lunch is slightly more essential. There’s nothing better than a steamy bowl of soup or a crisp, cold sandwich to break up a workday afternoon. It’s also a great time for a short chat with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy