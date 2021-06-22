All the Gear You Need to Go Rock Climbing
Whether you’re beginning to sport or trad climb, you’ll need to purchase or borrow some gear to get started, unless you book with a company that provides equipment and an instructor. Sport climbing (climbing on pre-bolted crags) will require slightly less equipment than trad climbing (traditional climbing in which climbers place and remove all of their gear). While having the right gear makes a huge difference in terms of safety and in the kinds of routes you can climb, it’s also essential to have a climbing partner or at least someone in the group you’re climbing with who knows what they’re doing. If you and your climbing partner are both newbies, book with a climbing company first to go on some routes with an instructor and learn the basics of climbing technique, rappelling, belaying, placing equipment, and cleaning a route.www.tripsavvy.com