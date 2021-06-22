People on the Move
Scott Ellis is Vice Chair of Foley’s national Energy Litigation Practice, the hiring partner of Foley’s Houston office, and an adjunct professor at the Uni. of Houston Law Center. Scott serves as co-chair of the Houston Bar Assoc.’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and is a member of the HBA’s Implicit Bias Task Force. Scott is a Board Member of Scenic Houston and a Trustee of the Thoreau Foundation. In 2020, Scott received the HBJ’s 40 Under 40 Award and was named Best Mentor by Texas Lawyer.www.bizjournals.com