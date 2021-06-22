People on the Move

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleScott Ellis is Vice Chair of Foley’s national Energy Litigation Practice, the hiring partner of Foley’s Houston office, and an adjunct professor at the Uni. of Houston Law Center. Scott serves as co-chair of the Houston Bar Assoc.’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and is a member of the HBA’s Implicit Bias Task Force. Scott is a Board Member of Scenic Houston and a Trustee of the Thoreau Foundation. In 2020, Scott received the HBJ’s 40 Under 40 Award and was named Best Mentor by Texas Lawyer.

Austin, TXbizjournals

F45 Training to raise up to $345M in IPO

F45 Training, which says it has expanded its chain of gyms to more than 60 countries, is the latest Austin company to line up an IPO, although it only recently relocated its HQ to the Texas capital. Click through to read more about its plans to go public.
Lifestylebizjournals

Taking flight: Passengers returning to BHM, but in new ways

Passengers and flights are returning to BHM, but leisure travelers are leading the recovery while business travelers lag behind. Chris Sims spent much of his time in an airplane leading up to March 2020 when the world came to a grinding halt. Airplanes were grounded, and it was no longer safe to be in close proximity to an aisle-seat stranger making small talk about “business or pleasure.”
Florida Statebizjournals

Robins & Morton completes construction of Florida hospital

A Birmingham firm has completed the construction of a Florida hospital that will replace one that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Robins & Morton completed Baptist Health South Florida's new Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon. The two-story, 37,330-square-foot facility includes nine emergency treatment rooms, eight patient rooms and three chemo treatment rooms.
Advocacybizjournals

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.
Dayton, OHbizjournals

YWCA Dayton lifting up female entrepreneurs in new program

One of Dayton's largest and oldest nonprofits has been busy with the opening of a new campus in Huber Heights and expanding programming to support more women and youth. For the social services organization YWCA Dayton, which marked its 150th anniversary in 2020, it's pretty much been business as usual during the entire length of the Covid-19 pandemic. The women's organization has always been a 24/7 operation and never paused its essential services.
Midland County, MIkisswtlz.com

Delta College Trustees Seek to Fill Midland County Vacancy

The Delta College Board of Trustees is looking for a Midland County resident to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Andre Buckley. The new trustee would be appointed to the seat until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022. Qualifications...
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Chamber & EDC seeks nominations for board members

Nominations are open for business leaders to serve on the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Board of Directors beginning Jan. 1, 2022. “We are champions for the business community, putting our region’s needs first and working to understand the priorities of our member businesses,” said Andrea Barker, vice chair of the board and 2022 board chair.
Saint Paul, MNunwsp.edu

Career Communities mean connection

Since networking is responsible for at least 70% of new jobs, UNW students need to connect with alumni and other professionals. Current unemployment rates make networking more important than ever for students seeking internships and jobs after graduation. Facilitating these connections is a top priority for Career Development at UNW.
Politicsbizjournals

Jeff Clemmons

Jeff Clemmons has been with McCownGordon for over 16 years and has 38 years of experience. Jeff was recently promoted to General Superintendent. Jeff’s willingness to go the extra mile and be a great member of the community, has been a great asset to the McCownGordon team.
Businessbizjournals

Moray Newton, AIA

Associate Principal/Project Manager at The S/L/A/M Collaborative Inc. Moray Newton, an associate principal and project manager, will manage business development for SLAM Philadelphia. His focus is to grow the firm’s national practice as design leaders of higher education facilities, a sector he has served for more than 20 years. He has managed projects from master planning and design to construction for some of the nation’s top colleges of medicine, science, engineering, and pharmacy. His career began in Bethlehem, PA and looks forward to returning to the market.
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Politicsbizjournals

Abbott unveils agenda for special session

A day before the special legislative session begins, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released July 7 the list of 11 agenda items for legislators to consider, and they include a slate of Republican priorities. Those include voting measures that the governor billed as “election integrity” as well as bans on critical...
Curry County, NMcurrycounty.org

County Manager Appointed to New Mexico Retiree Healthcare Authority Board

Appointed to New Mexico Retiree Healthcare Authority Board Curry County Manager Lance Pyle has been appointed as the New Mexico Counties Representative to New Mexico Retiree Healthcare Authority (NMRHCA) Board of Directors. Pyle started his career in County government in September of 1998 and has served as the Curry County Manager since December of 2007. Pyle holds a Bachelor’s Degree with Distinction in Business Administration, with a major in Human Resource Management, from Eastern New Mexico University. Pyle also serves as Chairman of the New Mexico County Insurance Authority Pool Board and Vice President of the Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents.
Plano, TXbizjournals

International logistics firm buys Plano freight brokerage firm

A French logistics company with North American headquarters in Tennessee has made a deal aimed at easing driver and truck shortages. Geodis Logistics LLC has purchased Plano, Texas-based freight brokerage firm Velocity Freight Transport Inc., according to a news release, from McLane Company Inc., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. Terms of the deal, which closed June 30, were not disclosed.
Indiana, PAbizjournals

Jacquie Gonos

Jacquie Gonos commercial banker at S&T Bank, was recently promoted to senior vice president. Jacquie has over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending throughout the western Pennsylvania market. Jacquie serves on the executive leadership team for Blair Go Red for Women. Jacquie resides in Indiana, PA with her son and daughter.
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Clara Keane '21: California Capital Fellows, Judiciary

Clara Keane '21 will be conducting research, analysis, and public outreach in support of judicial committees for community outreach, jury selection, and the elimination of bias and improvement of access in the court process. Why did you choose to apply for this award?. I am interested in finding innovative ways...
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.

