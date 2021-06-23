Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Texas Instruments & GlaxoSmithKline

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.