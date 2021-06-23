Cancel
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Texas Instruments & GlaxoSmithKline

By Mark Vickery
Zacks.com
 12 days ago

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil (. XOM. ), Texas Instruments (. TXN. ) and GlaxoSmithKline (. GSK. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70...

www.zacks.com
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.
Stockspulse2.com

CVX Stock Price: $144 Target From Truist

The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) have received a price target increase from $130 to $144 from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) have received a price target increase from $130 to $144 from Truist. And Truist analyst Neal Dingmann is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares as part of a broader research note focused on Energy E&Ps.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avenir Corp Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Other institutional investors also recently...
StocksZacks.com

Bet on Rising P/E Investing With These Top 5 Stocks

Generally, stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio are favored by investors. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This implies that a stock’s current market price does not justify its high earnings and therefore suggests room to run. But...
StocksZacks.com

What Makes LyondellBasell (LYB) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now

LYB - Free Report) stock looks promising at the moment. The company benefits from higher demand for its products on a recovery in global economies, synergies of A. Schulman buyout and the polyethylene joint venture with Sasol. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to portfolio as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.
StocksZacks.com

5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength Following a Strong 1H

Wall Street completed an impressive first half of 2021 after a stellar run in 2020 despite the pandemic. The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P and the Nasdaq Composite — rallied 12.7%, 14.4% and 12.5%, respectively, in first-half 2021. The mid-cap specific S&P 400 climbed 16.9% in the same period. Meanwhile, the two small-cap centric indexes — the Russell 2000 and the S&P 600 — jumped 17% and 22.9%, respectively.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $230.00

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksZacks.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

VLO - Free Report) closed at $78.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 6.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Exxon Mobil's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $62.98. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barr E S & Co. Has $1.89 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Lehi, UTBenzinga

Micron To Sell 300-mm Chip Factory To Texas Instruments For $900M

Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Micron Technology Inc.'s (NASDAQ: MU) 300-mm semiconductor factory in Lehi, Utah, for $900 million. What Happened: The two companies plan to complete the sale by the end of 2021. Texas Instruments said that the investment is part...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Texas Instruments To Webcast Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 21, at 3:30 p.m. Central time. Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will discuss TI's financial results and answer questions from the investor audience.
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Top US stocks to watch: Walgreens Boots, MKS Instruments and Micron

Walgreens Boots Alliance raised its full-year guidance and said it is aiming to deliver 10% EPS growth after delivering a strong set of results in the third quarter of its financial year. Third-quarter sales jumped over 12% to $34.0 billion and it turned to EPS from continuing operations of $1.27...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where Exxon Mobil Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 9 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Exxon Mobil evaluate the company at an average price target of $64.78 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $55.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.00 EPS Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.25. Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.
StocksZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Medtronic & American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

QS Investors LLC Has $30.79 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.