Marsh & McLennan to Move St. Louis Office to Bigger High-Rise

constructforstl.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom St. Louis Business Journal: Marsh & McLennan, a national risk prevention and insurance provider, is moving its St. Louis office between two high-rise buildings downtown. The agency, with about 190 local employees, is relocating Nov. 1 to 17,397 square feet on the 18th floor of Bank of America Plaza at 800 Market St., according to JLL (NYSE: JLL). The real estate and investment management firm represented Bank of America Plaza’s owner, Arcadia, California-based Positive Investments Inc., in the 10-year lease transaction.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Rise#Real Estate#Office Buildings#Move St Louis Office#Bank Of America#Jll#Nyse#Positive Investments Inc#Marsh Mclennan#Covid
