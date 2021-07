After months of soaring highs, the price of lumber in the U.S. is finally coming down. Lumber prices plummeted more than 40 percent in June to $710 per thousand board feet. According to CNBC, this marks the largest monthly drop in lumber prices on record. The price of wood has fallen drastically since hitting all-time highs in early May, and experts predict that this downward trend will continue throughout the back half of the year.