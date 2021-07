The development of several new mRNA and viral vector vaccines in the space of a single year has changed how we understand vaccine hesitancy. As a gender and social justice researcher in the health humanities, I began tracking COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the spring of 2020. My research assistant and I analyzed debates as they unfolded on social media and online forums. We found that COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy is unpredictable and unstable as new data redraws the vaccine landscape on an almost weekly basis. Since the novel coronavirus had not been viewed as a threat to children until recently, public health efforts...