Twilight Movies: Where to Watch and Stream the Entire Saga

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. More often than not, you can always count on a new Chris Pratt movie to deliver some first-rate, exciting popcorn flick entertainment. Throw in elements of time travel, an army of malicious extraterrestrial invaders, and a top-notch cast including the Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahovski, and you are looking at a promising night at the movies. Well, in the case of this particular new blockbuster caliber film, you will not need to go anywhere once we fill you in on where you can find The Tomorrow War streaming.