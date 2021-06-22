International Study on Weight Stigma Reveals Similar Problems Worldwide

The benefits to strength training are almost too numerous to name. For starters, stronger muscles mean stronger bones, stronger and more flexible joints, better balance, and—yes—a leaner figure. "As you gain muscle, your body begins to burn calories more easily, making it easier to control your weight," explain the folks at the American Cancer Society. After all, having less muscle means your body will have less mitochondria, the tiny energy burners in your cells, which will result in a weakened metabolism. Now, a new study published in the June issue of PLOS Medicine reveals how weight training as little as twice-per-week can benefit your body (and, specifically, your waistline) for the long-term. Read on for more about what the researchers discovered. And for some great routines to try, don't miss This Killer Lean-Body Exercise Trick for People Over 40.