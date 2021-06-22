Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

International Study on Weight Stigma Reveals Similar Problems Worldwide

By Editorial Process
verywellfit.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver half of adults surveyed in six countries report that they are more likely to avoid checkups and perceive less respect from doctors due to stigma about their weight, according to new research. Results published in the International Journal of Obesity included nearly 14,000 people enrolled in WW (formerly Weight...

www.verywellfit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Weight Watchers#Childhood Obesity#Ww#Clinical Diabetes#Americans#Plos One#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Weight Loss
Country
Germany
Related
Weight Lossverywellfit.com

Intermittent Fasting May Not Help Weight Loss Directly, Study Suggests

Researchers looked at popular fasting strategies and noted they weren’t more effective than traditional diets that involved reducing calories. This type of fasting may have an indirect effect on weight loss, however, such as prompting more mindful eating. Intermittent fasting doesn’t need to be ditched completely, a dietitian says, but...
Weight LossPosted by
103.3 WJOD

The 7 Best Summer Fruits to Eat for Weight Loss, According to Studies

Summer has many perks, one of which is the access to fresh fruit in season, which is not only one of the healthiest foods we can eat, full of antioxidants, vitamins, and also fiber that studies show can help us lose weight, reduce appetite, lower blood pressure, and boost immunity. Soluble fiber from fruit dissolves in water as it gets digested and forms a gel-like substance that slows the pace of absorption in your stomach and digestive system, making you feel full for longer, and keeping your blood sugar stable.
ScienceMedicalXpress

First study reveals bilingualism not a problem for children with Down's syndrome

In the first study of its kind in the UK, researchers examined language in Welsh-English bilingual children with Down syndrome and found no evidence of additional difficulties compared to monolinguals. Findings dispel the myth that exposure to two languages may cause problems for children with Down syndrome. The publication is...
Hair Carewellbeingmagazine.com

Revealed: Dandruff is The Most Common Hair Problem in the UK

A new study has revealed the most common hair problems in the UK with dandruff coming out on top. The research was carried out by supplement brand Yumi who analysed Google search data to find the most commonly asked questions relating to hair issues. It seems many people are scratching...
TV & VideosKevinMD.com

Medical gaslighting due to weight stigma and bias is harmful: a viral TikTok study

“We need to stop weight shaming people & not make them fearful of seeing a Dr., but we also need to find a supportive way to talk about obesity.”. “You’ve got to get on TikTok,” everyone kept saying. Launching a web-based life and weight coaching platform for teens, I begrudgingly decided it was time to jump in. I felt like I was putting on an ill-fitting scuba mask and snorkel and diving into the underworld of TikTok.
Dietsspring.org.uk

Study Reveals An Easy Way To Double Weight Loss

People in one study lost weight without exercise or major diet change. Eating slowly helps people feel more full from consuming the same amount of food, research finds. In fact, chewing each mouthful for 30 seconds can double weight loss, one study has found. When people eat slowly, it gives...
Weight LossInverse

Rare genes could be used to prevent weight gain, study finds

Consider two friends who both decide to make lifestyle changes together to lower their high blood pressure and cholesterol. Part of their common goal is to lose some body fat and to hold one another accountable, they eat almost identical meals and exercise together for a year. One loses 30 pounds, but the other only manages to shed 10.
Workoutsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Physical Activity Throughout Adulthood Linked to Healthcare Savings

Getting regular physical activity throughout adulthood is linked to lower healthcare costs later in life, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. While doctors and other health experts have long sought to promote physical activity as a way to stay as healthy...
Fitnessyoursun.com

Weight stigma is a burden around the world

Lazy. Unmotivated. No self-discipline. No willpower. These are just a few of the widespread stereotypes ingrained in American society about people who have a higher body weight or larger body size. Known as weight stigma, these attitudes result in many Americans being blamed, teased, bullied, mistreated and discriminated against. There...
Workoutswomenworking.com

Research Reveals What Happens to the Body When Lifting Weights Twice a Week

Almost every trainer will tell you to incorporate strength training into your workout routine. Strength training does a lot more for your body than just a leaner physique; it can strengthen your bones, help build better balance, and burn off calories. According to the American Cancer Society, “As you gain muscle, your body begins to burn calories more easily, making it easier to control your weight.” If you have less muscle, your body will have less mitochondria, an organelle in the body that is responsible for energy burning, and can result in a weakened metabolism.
Weight Losshealththoroughfare.com

Study Finds Rare Gene That Protects People Against Weight Gain

Recent study has found a rare gene that seems to provide “substantial protection” against weight gain. As odd as it might sound, there are 1 in 2,500 people who experience this. Researchers examined over 600,000 individuals in the US, UK, and Mexico, and came across some genuinely intriguing findings. Here...
Weight Losspoz.com

What Are the Health Consequences of Weight Gain?

Overweight and obesity are a growing concern in the United States and worldwide. Excess weight can contribute to a host of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, COVID-19 and cognitive decline. Maintaining a healthy weight can help minimize these health problems and maximize overall quality of life at any age.
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

New Study Reveals the Side Effect of Lifting Weights Just 2 Times Per Week

The benefits to strength training are almost too numerous to name. For starters, stronger muscles mean stronger bones, stronger and more flexible joints, better balance, and—yes—a leaner figure. "As you gain muscle, your body begins to burn calories more easily, making it easier to control your weight," explain the folks at the American Cancer Society. After all, having less muscle means your body will have less mitochondria, the tiny energy burners in your cells, which will result in a weakened metabolism. Now, a new study published in the June issue of PLOS Medicine reveals how weight training as little as twice-per-week can benefit your body (and, specifically, your waistline) for the long-term. Read on for more about what the researchers discovered. And for some great routines to try, don't miss This Killer Lean-Body Exercise Trick for People Over 40.
Fitnessgentside.co.uk

Study shows sleeping with the television on could promote weight gain

We already know the main external factors that increase the risk of obesity: lack of physical activity, a high-calorie diet, stress, and sleep quality. But a new study has gone further on this last factor: the impact of light on weight gain. According to the researchers, turning off the television...
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

OmniActive presents new studies in energy, cognition, weight management, & eye health

Further substantiating the claims behind its ingredients, OmniActive Health Technologies presented multiple new studies at the recent American Society of Nutrition Conference. "We are dedicated to propelling our industry with strong research to further solidify the efficacy and safety of our offerings. We are pleased at how well each of these clinicals was received by the scientific community, as well as the attention from the industry we are gaining because of them,"​ said Deshanie Rai, PhD, VP, Global Scientific & Regulatory Affairs for OmniActive. ​
HealthMedscape News

Study Compares Isotretinoin Benefits in Different Weight Groups

Although adolescents with acne received different cumulative doses of isotretinoin based on their body mass index, there were no differences in acne clearance, relapse, and most side effects between normal-weight, overweight, and obese individuals, a retrospective cohort study found. "Oral isotretinoin is among the most effective treatments for acne and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy