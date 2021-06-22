Asymmetry in CO2 emissions and removals could skew climate targets: SFU research

An anonymous reader quotes a report from the BBC: A large facility capable of extracting significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the air is being planned for north east Scotland. The proposed plant would remove up to one million tonnes of CO2 every year -- the same amount taken up by around 40 million trees. The extracted gas could be stored permanently deep under the seabed off the Scottish coast. This Direct Air Capture (DAC) plan is a joint project between UK firm Storegga and Canadian company Carbon Engineering. It's at a very early stage of development -- today's announcement is the beginning of the engineering and design of the plant. A feasibility study has already been carried out and if everything goes well, the facility would be operational by 2026. Storegga say up to 300 jobs would be created in the construction phase. However there are many hurdles, including planning and finance -- and a site for the plant won't be selected until next year. If it does go ahead it would be the biggest DAC facility in Europe and depending on the final configuration, could be the biggest in the world. Why Scotland? The companies cite the country's skilled workforce needed to operate a DAC facility, given their abundant renewable energy sources. The country also has pipelines going out under the sea to allow the permanent burial of the captured carbon.