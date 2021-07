Good Wednesday to you Steelers fans. Three weeks from today the Pittsburgh Steelers will report to Training Camp. While it will not be in Latrobe at St. Vincent College for the second straight year, the mere fact our team will be back on the field is comforting for me. I’m tired of seeing the “what ifs” and the “why didn’t they do this” type of things. I’m ready for football. I’m ready to see the new offense. I’m ready to see Najee Harris. I’m ready to see this offensive line. I’m ready to see who plays the slot corner and who is on the boundary.