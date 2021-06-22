Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Five Blues plans launch Evio, a for-profit company focused on lowering drug prices

By Jeff Lagasse
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield plans have stepped forward to create a new independent, for-profit pharmacy solutions startup called Evio, the plans announced today. The goal of the new organization is to improve medication affordability, as well as patients' clinical outcomes and medication experiences. Initially, Evio will offer services to each of the five investor health plans to complement other medication services those plans offer.

www.healthcarefinancenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Prices#Prescription Drug#Highmark Inc#Independence Blue Cross#Blues#Jama#Bcbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessdailyhodl.com

Five-Year Game Plan for Cardano Unveiled, Targeting Banks and Fortune 500 Companies

The CEO of the Cardano Foundation, Frederik Gregaard, says onboarding mainstream financial institutions and large corporations is part of a five-year growth strategy for the fifth-largest blockchain project by market cap. Gregaard says the Swiss-based foundation, which is responsible for overseeing and supervising the growth of Cardano, is looking to...
IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

WHO recommends Roche, Sanofi/Regeneron drugs as COVID-19 treatments, calls for lower prices

The World Health Organization began recommending the use of medicines called interleukin-6 receptor blockers as COVID-19 treatments for the severely ill, based on the findings of a large clinical study published Tuesday in JAMA. Roche Holding AG's Actemra and Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Kevzara are both approved in the U.S. as treatments for rheumatoid arthritis. The WHO said in a statement that "these are the first drugs found to be effective against COVID-19 since corticosteroids." Actemra received emergency authorization as a COVID-19 treatment last month. Research indicates the drugs can reduce the risk of death by 13% and reduce the risk of needing ventilation by 28%. However, even after recommending the drugs, the health organization called on the manufacturers to reduce prices and provide the medicines to people in low- and middle-income countries.
Industrychaindrugreview.com

USC research shows Costco beats Medicare in generic drug savings

LOS ANGELES — A USC study comparing Medicare Part D prescription drug prices with those paid by Costco members finds that the federal government overpaid on roughly half of the most common generic medicines in 2018. The findings suggest that policymakers should take a closer look at the practices of...
EconomyComputerworld

Are Complex Business Processes Affecting Company Growth & Profits?

Multiple forces have had a significant impact on manufacturers in the high-tech industry for some time. Among the most prevalent is the shift to cloud and the subscription software model, in which customers subscribe to a vendor’s hardware or software, and revenue derived from the hardware or software flows in over the length of the customers’ lifecycle rather than in a single, up-front payment. Additionally, with the given challenges and opportunities that today’s high-tech companies are navigating, it’s not surprising that incentives and the broader Go-to-Market programs landscape have also been impacted and being reconfigured to handle hefty new demands. Tech companies can no longer run programs that simply focus on how they incentivize a customer to buy or a partner to sell; today’s programs need to focus on the end-to-end value chain.
Durham, NCbeckershospitalreview.com

New drug launch prices have doubled since 2005

The launch prices for new drugs have doubled since 2005, in part because of the way Medicare reimburses physicians and other providers for Medicare Part B drugs, according to an analysis from Durham, N.C.-based Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. The research, published in June, links the high launch prices...
LawParkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia group launches digital ads to promote affordable prescription drug prices

CHARLESTON — A healthcare advocacy group launched digital ads this week seeking the attention of federal lawmakers for a bill that could reduce prescription drug prices. Protect our Care West Virginia held a press conference Thursday announcing a digital ad buy that started Tuesday to promote passage of H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act.
HealthWSVN-TV

Walmart launching private lower-priced insulin

(WSVN) - Walmart is launching their own brand of insulin for people with diabetes. The company said Tuesday that the insulin will be offered through their ReliOn brand, and they will offer analog insulin vials for $72.88 and FlexPens for $85.88. “These products will save customers between 58% to 75%...
Businesskfgo.com

Walgreens raises FY profit growth forecast on strength in drug sales

(Reuters) – Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc on Thursday raised its 2021 adjusted profit growth forecast, buoyed by strength in drug sales and COVID-19 vaccine administrations. The company, one of the largest U.S. pharmacies, had been relying on gains from administering COVID-19 vaccines to tide over losses from low prescription volumes and a weak flu season that has hampered over-the-counter sales of health and wellness products in recent quarters.
HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Walmart’s Low Cost Insulin Shows Pharmaceutical Price Gouging is Real

Walmart, the online and brick-and-mortar retail behemoth, is a go-to place for groceries, last-minute plastic pool purchases, and cheap clothing deals for many families. But now, the retailer and largest private U.S. employer will offer life-saving medicine at a severely reduced cost. Adults and children will be able to buy...
MarketsCFO.com

Cannabis Companies Winning Lower Priced Debt Deals

Cannabis companies are posting robust sales growth and, in doing so, winning better debt deals. Legal U.S. cannabis sales surpassed $17.5 billion in 2020, a 46% spike from 2019, according to Canaccord Genuity. Analysts at Cowen estimate annual legal sales will reach $41 billion by 2025. In California, the nation’s...
Health ServicesHealthcareFinanceNews.com

CMS proposes to expand the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model nationwide

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has issued a proposed home health rule aimed at accelerating the shift to value by expanding the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing Model nationwide. The CY2022 Home Health Prospective Payment System proposed rule provides payment updates that would increase Medicare payments to home health...
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

First new obesity drug approved in 7 years, but insurers may not cover cost

Novo Nordisk's drug Wegovy was FDA-approved in June to treat obesity, but its benefits may be slim if insurers decide not to cover it, NPR reported July 6. In clinical trials, Wegovy helped people lose an average of 15 percent of their body weight, much more than has been achieved with other obesity drugs on the market, obesity specialists told NPR. It also didn't show the severe side effects seen in some previous obesity treatments, the last of which was approved in 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy