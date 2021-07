Men fighting giant monsters is a story concept that has stood the test of time. It's man vs nature run amok. It's also a symbol for all sorts of things… none of which I want to discuss at the moment. Because it's also a very good way to create a war comic without connecting it to any particular conflict, and that's likely what editor Robert Kanigher had in mind. The title had been focused largely on World War II stories for nearly eight years by the time The War That Time Forgot debuted in Star Spangled War Stories #90 in 1960, and the ongoing dinosaurs vs soldiers battles quickly became the title's regular cover feature. There's a copy of one of the most unique feature debuts of the Silver Age in Star Spangled War Stories #90 (DC, 1960) CGC VG 4.0 Off-white pages in today's session of the 2021 July 4-5 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122127 from Heritage Auctions.