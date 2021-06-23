Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

When is England’s Euro 2020 last 16 match?

By Jack Rathborn
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l67dF_0acIswJz00

England have finished top in Group D at Euro 2020 after beating Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley.

The Three Lions have booked their place in the round of 16 after Raheem Sterling’s strike - his second of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s will now play Germany, who finished as the runner-up in Group F, at Wembley at 5pm BST on Tuesday 29 June.

Leon Goretzka’s goal ensured Die Mannschaft progressed after Hungary had twice lead at the Allianz Arena.

Without the late goal from the Bayern Munich midfielder, the 2-2 draw between France and Portugal would have meant Gareth Southgate’s side playing Portugal.

Should England emerge victorious from the last 16 tie, then they would face either Ukraine or Sweden in the quarter-finals in Rome.

A potential semi-final date would involve the winner of Netherlands/Czech Republic vs Wales/Denmark.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Leon Goretzka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Czech Republic#Group D At Euro 2020#Group F
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Sweden
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL'S MATCH REPORT: England find their mojo to book Euro 2020 last-16 date at Wembley with Raheem Sterling on target to sink the Czechs... as Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka reward Gareth Southgate for releasing the handbrake

Now we can all have a good moan and argue that England are yet to lay down a marker with a special performance like France or Germany at this tournament. We can contend they have not shown anything like the consistency of Italy, Belgium and Holland, the three nations who have not surrendered a point in the group stages. We can say the second-half fizzled out, and that little more than two years ago England beat the same opponents, Czech Republic, 5-0 at Wembley. And that would all be true. Yet what is also true is that England won their group by three clear points from the 2018 World Cup finalists, Croatia, and beat them, which they couldn't do three years ago.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

England play Germany in Euro 2020 last 16 after Joachim Low’s side finish second in Group F

England will play Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after Joachim Low’s side finished as runners-up in Group F.England qualified top of Group D on Tuesday evening as they beat Czech Republic 1-0, following the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw against Scotland and 1-0 victory over Croatia.As such, Gareth Southgate’s players knew their round-of-16 opponents would be the side that finished second in the ‘group of death’, and Germany occupied that spot by drawing 2-2 against Hungary on Wednesday night.France, meanwhile, qualified top of Group F with a 2-2 draw against Portugal, who finished third in the pool...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

England vs Czech Republic: Line-ups revealed for England's last Euro 2020 group game

England vs Czech Republic kicks off at 8pm - and Gareth Southgate has shuffled his pack for the final Euro 2020 group game. The Three Lions looked toothless for swathes of the match against Scotland, with the Auld Enemies playing out a 0-0 draw last Friday. In response, Southgate has rotated the attackers in his side to bring in new faces.
SoccertheScore

Preview, predictions for last-16 matches at Euro 2020: Part 1

After an enticing opening round and brief two-day hiatus, it's full steam ahead once again at Euro 2020. Below, we break down the first batch of last-16 matchups on tap in the coming days, highlighting some key factors that will determine who advances, along with predictions for the weekend's games.
SportsTimes-Herald

Lopsided rivalry: Anguished England take on Germany

LONDON (AP) — When you train on the Sir Bobby Charlton Pitch, it’s hard escape the burden of past glory. And when Gareth Southgate is your coach, it’s even harder for the England players to escape the anguish that can come from playing Germany at a tournament. It was Southgate’s...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

England's possible line-ups against Germany: FFT writers pick who they'd start in crucial Euro 2020 last-16 match

England versus Germany is a rivalry within football that more often than not sees Die Mannschaft emerge victorious. But with England welcoming Germany to their home ground, Wembley, for this Euro 2020 last-16 tie, there's an opportunity for the Three Lions to exact revenge on the very same side that knocked them out of the same competition, at the same ground, in the semi-finals, 25 years ago.
Soccerkdal610.com

Soccer-England go with three-man defence, Germany start with Werner in attack

LONDON (Reuters) -England coach Gareth Southgate opted for a three-man defence for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 Round of 16 game against Germany, with Harry Maguire keeping his place alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker with the aim of nullifying the threat of Germany’s marauding wing backs. The 3-4-3 formation, also deployed...
UEFA90min.com

Manuel Neuer on Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 tie against England

The Germany goalkeeper speaks to EURO2020.com looking ahead to a massive fixture at Wembley. Perhaps the most recognisable face in Germany's UEFA EURO 2020 squad, Bayern München goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will hope to keep a low profile when his side take on England at Wembley in the round of 16.