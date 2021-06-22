Cleveland Burlesque Troupe Presents Online Tribute to the Harlem Renaissance

We’re really looking forward to being able to see live burlesque again. But in the meantime, we can enjoy some online performances by talented artists from far-flung areas. That’ll be the case when Cleveland-based Blackwater Cabaret is presenting a virtual showcase called “Rhinestones and Ragtime,” an all-Black revue tribute to the Harlem Renaissance, featuring music from the 20s and 30s. The cast comes from across the country and even abroad (Eden Lost comes form Sweden) but they also include Clevelanders Issa Vybe, Ooh Lady Slay and show producer Lakota Shekhar.