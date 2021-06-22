Susan Ferguson Receives National Award from the American Sociological Association
Susan Ferguson, professor of sociology, has been awarded the Distinguished Contributions to Teaching award from the American Sociological Association (ASA). This is the highest award offered in sociology for teaching and is given to honor outstanding contributions to the undergraduate and/or graduate teaching and learning of sociology that improve the quality of teaching. The award recognizes contributions that have made a significant impact on the way sociology is taught at a regional, state, national, or international level.www.grinnell.edu