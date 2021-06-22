Cancel
New Protocol Aims for Early Extubation in Cardiac Surgery Patients

 17 days ago

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. Faster progression to extubation does not increase risk for reintubation or other adverse events. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control quality improvement approach can be used to increase the rate of early extubation in adults following cardiac surgery, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of Critical Care Nurse.

