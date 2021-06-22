Cancel
Columbus, OH

Best of Columbus Weddings Winner: Hotel LeVeque

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown’s Hotel LeVeque took first place in the new Micro-Venue category and won first place in Hotel: Newlyweds for the second year. Once again, Hotel LeVeque has taken home the gold for its newlywed accommodations, but readers also voted it the best spot for a new category inspired by the events of 2020: micro-weddings. Although smaller ceremonies were not unheard of before, the last year has put them in higher demand than ever, and Hotel LeVeque already had the concept in the bag.

