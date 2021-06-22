These Are The 4 Best Natural Parks in Utah

Arches National Park, Utah Lisa Yount / Unsplash

Not many US states can compete with Utah when it comes to scenery. Here you will find deep canyons, dunes, rock formations, rivers, and lakes. It seems like this place is made for outdoor activities. You can go rock climbing, canoeing in deep canyons, off-roading, and so much more.

Utah is the place to be for campers and hikers. However, you may enjoy its beauty even if you are not an experienced outdoorsy person. The majority of natural parks here have scenic routes. Therefore, you may drive through nature and marvel at the vistas from the comfort of your vehicle.

Utah is gorgeous all year round, so you don’t have to time your visit. The red rocks look equally magical in the summer sun and when covered with a layer of snow. So choose your destination and get ready for some exploring because Utah’s landscapes are unforgettable!

Zion National Park

Zion National Park is truly a breathtaking place. Its magnificent red rocks were formed by wind, water, and snow. The national park is located just outside Springdale, a picturesque town that is all about the outdoors. From hiking to canoeing and rock climbing, visitors have plenty of activities to chose from during their visit to Zion National Park.

Zion Canyon is the centerpiece. Angels Landing, the most popular hiking trail, pass right through it. Hikers are free to explore the place, but it is best to speak to a park ranger before embarking on a solo adventure. The canyon is suitable for canoeing too. It allows visitors to experience the national park from a different perspective. Scenic driving is also a huge thing here because of the sensational views this national park offers.

Canyonlands National Park

Utah high desert hides one of the most beautiful natural gems in this part of the States. Shaped by the Colorado and Green River, Canyonlands National Park has a unique terrain that results in unforgettable vistas. The rivers divide the park into four districts – Island in the Sky, the Needles, the Maze, and Horseshoe Canyon Unit. Each offers a different landscape that is yours to explore.

Island in the Sky should be the first destination since it is the most accessible district. Here you will find a mesa with several viewpoints from which you can see the Green River. The Needles district is full of red and white rock pinnacles. Visitors will pass by them while hiking. On the other hand, the Maze is not accessible, so novice outdoor enthusiasts shouldn’t go there alone. Finally, Horseshoe Canyon Unit gives you a glimpse of the past through Native American art, which is abundant in this section of the park.

Arches National Park

Located in the eastern part of Utah, Arches National Park offers an awe-inspiring terrain filled with natural sandstone arches. There are more than 2,000 documented arches spread throughout the park. The most famous among them is the Delicate Arch. The landmark graces stamps, as well as Utah license plates.

This national park is perfect for hikers, photographers, and campers. There is one campsite within the park grounds, and it is the ideal starting point for exploration. Miles and miles of hiking trails are just waiting to be conquered. The unique stone formations will take your breath away, so make sure you have a camera with you at all times. Arches National Park is a true natural wonder you have to experience.

Capitol Reef National Park

Capitol Reef National Park might be Utah’s best-kept secret. This park doesn’t get too many visitors when compared to Zion or Arches National Parks. Nestled in the south-central part of the state, Capitol Reef National Park consists of the Waterpocket Fold, a geologic formation also known as a wrinkle on the earth. It is a glorious sight, filled with canyons, cliffs, and bridges.

Besides their impressive size, the tall sandstone structures are also a part of history. A large number of them have ancient petroglyphs. Capitol Reef’s rugged terrain might not be a good choice for inexperienced hikers. But if you are up for a challenge, the Fruita area has beautiful trails. The scenic drives are popular in this national park since visitors may see all the landmarks from the road.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.