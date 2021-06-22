Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Rosales and Telles receive honorable mention for books on migration issues

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCI sociologists Rocío Rosales, associate professor, and Edward Telles, Distinguished Professor, have been recognized by the American Sociological Association International Migration Section for their books that take on timely migration issues. Fruteros: Street Vending, Illegality, and Ethnic Community in Los Angeles (University of California Press) by Rosales and Durable Ethnicity: Mexican Americans and the Ethnic Core (Oxford University Press) by Telles and co-author Christina A. Sue, University of Colorado at Boulder, both received an honorable mention for the section’s Thomas and Znaniecki Book Award. The honor highlights the two pieces for outstanding social science scholarship in the field of international migration. The top award went to Tahseen Shams, University of Toronto, for Here, There, and Elsewhere: The Making of Immigrant Identities in a Globalized World (Stanford University Press).

