5 Couple Activities To Do in Los Angeles

There is certainly no shortage of romantic things to do in the most popular city on the West Coast. Los Angeles offers so many activities, and some even have pop culture references. So if you and your partner are into movies, you can go and recreate some of your favorite scenes from motion pictures.

We shouldn’t forget the magnificent nature that surrounds the City of Angels. With the ocean on one side and hills on the other, you and your loved one can go on various outdoor adventures together. Let’s dive in and explore some ideas for an unforgettable date in Los Angeles!

Take a Stroll Along the Venice Canals

Venice Beach Broadwalk is often crowded and might not be the best option for a romantic walk. However, there is an alternative! After all, Venice Canals are just around the corner. This little patch of land is not a well-known tourist attraction. That makes it ideal for a relaxing stroll.

Located on the Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Venice Canals are inspired by the city of Venice. Picturesque houses are close to the water, creating a magical sight. Of course, Venice Canals have small pedestrian bridges that complete the fairy-tale atmosphere.

See Los Angeles from Griffith Observatory

Rising high above Los Angeles, the Griffith Observatory offers sprawling views of the city in all directions. The observatory itself is a part of Griffith Park, a place frequented by hikers and picnickers. So if both of you are into walking, there are miles and miles of trails that lead through stunning nature.

Griffith Observatory is an excellent choice for a romantic date mixed with Hollywood lore. Movies like Rebel Without A Cause and La La Land were filmed here too. So the observatory is a part of pop culture history.

Watch a Movie at a Drive-In Theater

There are not many drive-in theaters left around, but you can find a couple in or around Los Angeles. They offer an authentic experience of the old times. Plus, there is something magical about watching a movie under the stars in Hollywood.

Electric Dusk Drive-In is close to Griffith Park and is a popular spot for visitors and locals. You don’t even have to go there by car – bring folding chairs, and you are all set. Of course, popcorn and drinks available at the site, but you are free to bring your snacks. The drive-in is open on certain days of the week, so make sure to check their website first.

Go on a Museum Tour

From quirky to world renown, Los Angeles is home to some of the best museums out there. Create a personal museum tour and spend a day enjoying various exhibits. Head out to the Museum Row and start at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (or LACMA). It is the biggest museum in the western part of the States, with more than 150,000 art pieces on a permanent display.

The Getty is also a great choice and a must-see for all art lovers. The buildings that house the art collection are breathtaking too. Keep in mind that the museum has two locations. Visitors who are into European art and photography should head out to Brentwood to the Getty Center. If you are a fan of art from Ancient Greece and Rome, go to the Getty Villa in the Pacific Palisades.

Explore the Rodeo Drive

Located in the very heart of Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive is an iconic shopping location and home to numerous designer stores. You and your loved one could go window shopping here and even get a glance of various celebrities as they frequent this part of the city. Besides luxury stores, Rodeo Drive is the place to be if you want a five-star spa treatment.

You may book a wellness treatment for two in one of the nearby hotels and get a relaxing massage. Later, stroll down the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style and see plaques dedicated to fashion icons. The concept is very similar to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. However, you will find celebrities like Tom Ford and Georgio Armani on the Walk of Style. So, want to feel like you are in a movie? Then spend an afternoon exploring Rodeo Drive.

