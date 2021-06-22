A Prayer Service to Wrap Up a Research Project

Last week, Flintridge Sacred Heart Juniors did a prayer service to wrap-up their Research Project experience. The juniors each made a candle to remind them of the social justice experience they studied this summer. Then they wrote a prayer service as a class, with the theme of “Shining a Light on Injustices.” The group prayed that their hearts would remain on fire for these injustices so that their minds and bodies would do the work to create lasting change in this world.