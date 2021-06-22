Cancel
San Francisco, CA

In one Bay Area city, nearly half of all homes are worth over $1 million (it's not San Francisco)

By Danielle Echeverria
San Francisco Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Bay Area cities dominate the list of large U.S. cities with the most houses valued at over $1 million — far outdistancing all others, according to a new study. The study by mortgage website LendingTree, which looked at the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country, found that in San Jose, almost half of all owner-occupied, single family homes — 47.3% — are valued at or over $1 million.

www.sfchronicle.com
#Metropolitan Areas#Home Prices#Lendingtree#The Census Bureau#Zillow#Lending Tree#Channel#The U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#San Francisco Chronicle
