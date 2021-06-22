In one Bay Area city, nearly half of all homes are worth over $1 million (it's not San Francisco)
Two Bay Area cities dominate the list of large U.S. cities with the most houses valued at over $1 million — far outdistancing all others, according to a new study. The study by mortgage website LendingTree, which looked at the 50 largest metropolitan areas in the country, found that in San Jose, almost half of all owner-occupied, single family homes — 47.3% — are valued at or over $1 million.www.sfchronicle.com