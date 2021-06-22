Cancel
Canby, OR

Canby plans paving, ADA project in July

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbVt8_0acIWGyN00 With the start of the city's fiscal year, the large paving project will get underway along NW Second Avenue, other sites

The city of Canby's Public Works Department has determined its annual paving schedule for the 2021–2022 fiscal year.

The city will repave and upgrade ADA ramps on NW Second Avenue from Holly Street to Grant Street, and Berg Parkway/13th Avenue to SW Ivy Street. Paving is funded by the street maintenance fund, and the ADA ramp upgrades are funded by local gas tax revenues. The work is slated to begin in July.

The street maintenance fee is used to maintain, repair, and reconstruct Canby streets. The local gas tax is used for items such as repair and replacement of sidewalks and ADA ramps. The street maintenance fee generates approximately $600,000 annually and local gas tax revenue generates approximately $400,000 annually.

Eagle-Elsner Inc. was awarded the contract for the upgrades after a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) process. Paving work will begin in July 2021 at the beginning of the city's fiscal year. In 2018, the streets were rated by the pavement condition index (PCI), which creates ratings for road conditions. Public Works' Streets Division reviews the PCI yearly to determine highest priorities for which roads to improve. Over the last 14 years, there has been a combined total of 31.5 miles of street maintenance work completed through the street maintenance program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dfZR_0acIWGyN00

The project includes installing approximately 6,000 tons of asphalt and retrofit an estimated 32 ADA ramps, including curbs and sidewalks.

"I would like to thank the residents and businesses of Canby for the support of our funding sources to keep our roads in top condition." Interim Public Works Director Jerry Nelzen said.

For information on Public Works' projects, contact Nelzen at 503-266-0759.

