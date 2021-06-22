Tigard Police Log: June 7-13, 2021

This week's calls include: stealing clothes for drugs, crashing a van into a house, and fighting with officers.

Monday, June 7

While on routine patrol at the transit center in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road, an officer observed a man doubled over a bench as if in pain or passed out. The man was disoriented and did not know where he was. He also had clothing from a sporting goods store with the tags on him, which he admitted stealing to buy heroin. He was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to jail.

An officer conducted a welfare check of a man lying in an odd position in a grassy area on Southwest Pacific Highway near Southwest Frewing Street. The man was slow to rouse but was breathing and okay. Following identification, he was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants.

Tuesday, June 8

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance where a man was heavily intoxicated, screaming at his wife and daughter and throwing objects in his apartment that hit his wife. He then began ripping doors off the hinges. After the wife intervened, he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against a wall. He was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) and transported to jail.

Officers arrested a man for DUII and hit-and-run after he crashed his van into a house in the 7000 block of Southwest Gonzaga Street and then ran away on foot. He was located 15 minutes later and taken into custody. The homeowner was hurt and transported to a local hospital.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers responded to a bush fire in the 11900 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A Honda CR-V parked near nearby caught fire, charring the body panel and headlight. The owner was not hurt, and TVF&R extinguished the flames.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 11600 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.

Officers cited a woman for hit-and-run after she backed into a Subaru in the 11500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway causing visible damage to the vehicle. Witnesses were able to provide a description of the driver and license plate, which helped locate the culprit.

Thursday, June 10

Officers took a report of criminal mischief in the 11500 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road. Four mailboxes were broken into mail was possibly stolen.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 7500 block of Southwest Bonita Road.

Friday, June 11

Officers took a report of a stolen car from the parking lot of a grocery store in the 7500 block of Southwest Dartmouth Street.

Officers responded to a report of a man who smashed a watermelon and potted plants on the ground outside a store in the 15500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. It was believed he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The store did not wish to prosecute, and the man was trespassed from the location.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at a store in the 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway. A customer stole vitamins worth more than $500. Surveillance footage was reviewed, but no arrests have been made.

Saturday, June 12

Officers responded to a report of a theft at a store in the 16800 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue. A customer stole merchandise from a rear stock room worth more than $1,500. Surveillance footage was reviewed, but no arrests have been made.

Officers cited a man for DUII (alcohol) after witnessing him speeding on Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Pacific Highway.

Officers arrested a woman for strangulation, assault IV (witnessed by a child) and on an outstanding Clackamas County warrant following a physical altercation with her girlfriend.

Sunday, June 13

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 13800 block of Southwest Marcia Drive where a man got into an argument with members of the household, which escalated to physical violence and property damage. The man was combative with law enforcement and was checked out at a hospital for injuries before being transported to jail on several charges.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 9900 block of Scott Court where a man called to say he may have just killed someone and left the scene in his car. Deputies from the sheriff's office assisted with a high-risk traffic stop on the man, who made statements that he wanted police to kill him. It was determined he was experiencing a crisis and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Officers responded to a report from employees at an apartment complex in the 8900 block of Southwest Oak Street who said their maintenance room was burglarized and tools were stolen. Surveillance footage is being reviewed.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

