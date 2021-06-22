Tualatin Police Log: June 8-14, 2021

This week's calls include: a possible weapon, smashed restaurant windows and a gift card scam.

Tuesday, June 8

Officers arrested a 59-year-old man for hit-and-run causing injury on Southwest Teton Avenue near Southwest Tualatin-Sherwood Road after he crashed his vehicle into another vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers arrested a 67-year-old man for DUII (controlled substances), criminal mischief II and reckless driving on Southwest Martinazzi Avenue near Southwest Mohawk Street following a traffic crash.

Wednesday, June 9

Officers took a report of a confrontation involving a weapon at LA Fitness, 7405 S.W. Nyberg St. A possible firearm or airsoft replica was sighted, but not brandished during the altercation.

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft at Buffalo Wild Wings, 8505 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road. It was stolen from a mini bus.

Thursday, June 10

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man for theft II and interference with a peace officer at Fred Meyer, 19200 S.W. Martinazzi Ave., following a shoplifting incident.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief and burglary at El Ranchito Alegre, 8349 S.W. Tonka St.

Friday, June 11

Officers took a report of criminal mischief at Bushwhackers, 8200 S.W. Tonka St. A window was broken at the restaurant.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief and burglary at Habaneros Mexican Food, 8335 S.W. Tonka St.

Officers took a report of criminal mischief and burglary at Crazy Kitchen, 8294 S.W. Nyberg St. A window was smashed at the restaurant and money stolen from the cash register.

Saturday, June 12

Officers arrested a 46-year-old man for harassment, aggravated harassment, interference with a peace officer, assault of a public safety officer and resisting arrest at 7-Eleven, 6630 S.W. Nyberg St., after a disturbance in the parking lot.

Sunday, June 13

Officers took a report of multiple car prowls at LA Fitness, 7405 S.W. Nyberg St. The unknown suspect rummaged through several vehicles and stole items from three of them.

Officers took a report of a car prowl at a residence in the 18000 block of S.W. Boones Ferry Road. Vehicle parts were stolen from inside, along with a receipt. The receipt was then used to return the parts.

Monday, June 14

Officers took a report of fraud by deception from a resident in the 8700 block of Southwest Stono Drive. A woman received a phone call from a man claiming to be with Social Security and paid $2,000 in gift cards to him.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old woman for theft III at Fred Meyer, 19200 S.W. Martinazzi Ave., after she tried to obtain cash by doing a fraudulent return.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Accounts of events are based on police and eyewitness reports.

