Marisol Garcia
Marisol Garcia is an Architectural Designer for ADB Design Services, an ARCO Design/Build Company specializing in industrial and commercial design. In this role, she utilizes her design expertise for various ARCO projects, where she prepares presentation drawings, assists with site and space planning, and reviews and coordinates construction documents. Marisol obtained her Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Texas at Austin and is actively pursuing her licensure in Texas.www.bizjournals.com