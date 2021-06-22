Marisol Garcia

Iva Minga, MD, is a second-year general cardiology fellow at the University of Chicago NorthShore Hospital, Illinois. Originally from Albania, she grew up in a family of physicians and received her education at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, where she also completed her training in internal medicine. Minga is well known in Chicago for her interest in the burgeoning field of cardio-oncology, and she was instrumental in designing and running the first support group in Illinois for patients with cardiac complications associated with cancer treatment. She is also passionate about cardiac imaging and plans to pursue training in echocardiography and MRI to aid in her ability to treat cardio-oncology patients. Personally, Minga is a new mother, welcoming her son Alexander earlier this year.