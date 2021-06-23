BLACKPINK Announce New Movie Coming Out This Summer

It might sound like an odd thing to say, but Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, might actually be a little more pleasing for a lot of fans than the recent live-action movie that came to HBO Max this year, largely because of the number of characters and the manner in which they’re used. It’s true that the MK movie might have been doing what it could to set up the legendary feel of the video game movie with the first movie, but despite its success, a lot of fans have been ripping the movie up and down, voicing their displeasure at the omission of Johnny Cage and the placement of an unknown character, Cole Young, as well as a few other things. There are a few factors that the animated movie has that kind of trumps the live-action version, and one of those is that Cage is already there and part of the group that is set to fight against Shang Tsung, Shao Khan, and every other baddie that comes along. Plus, the idea that those that incur damage or are killed can come back is something that has been a part of MK for a long time, so getting upset at such a development is obviously going to happen, but it’s something that fans will have to get over.