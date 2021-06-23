Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

BLACKPINK Announce New Movie Coming Out This Summer

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready, Blinks! BLACKPINK is coming to your screen very soon with a new movie. The superstar K-pop girl group announced Monday that they're coming out with BLACKPINK The Movie just in time for the fifth anniversary of the group's debut in August, which they plan to celebrate with a special "4+1 Project."

www.billboard.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackpink#Yg Entertainment#Coachella#South Korean#Ice Cream#Blackpinkthemovie Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

10 best new movies and shows coming to Netflix in July

Netflix took its sweet time ramping up the rollout of exciting original content this year. But now it’s summer, and there are more Netflix original shows and movies than we know what to do with. For horror fans, the highlight of the month will unquestionably be the Fear Street trilogy. Netflix produced three movies based on R.L. Stine’s novels, each set in a different year. Over the course of three weeks in July, all three movies will start streaming on Netflix. Personally, the second season of I Think You Should Leave has me the most excited. The first season of Tim...
MusicHypebae

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Rosé Are Working on New Music

YG Entertainment has confirmed that BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rosé are working on new music. The K-pop stars were recently spotted shopping for children’s clothes in Los Angeles, which oddly sparked rumors of the two being pregnant. The speculations were cleared up after the “On The Ground” singer posted Instagram Stories of visiting Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello and his newborn baby.
Moviesstereoboard.com

BLACKPINK To Celebrate Fifth Anniversary With 'Blackpink The Movie'

BLACKPINK have announced a new film. 'Blackpink The Movie' will be released to cinemas worldwide on August 4 and 8 to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the group's debut. Head here for screening details. It will feature sections focusing on individual members of the K-Pop quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé...
Movieshypebeast.com

'BLACKPINK THE MOVIE' to Hit Theaters This August

In celebration of their fifth anniversary, BLACKPINK is set to release their debut feature film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, in theaters this August. The movie will feature different sequences that individually focus on Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, a look back on five years of memories since BLACKPINK’s debut, shots of all members with their distinct characteristics and a message for fans. BLACKPINK THE MOVIE also promises re-edited versions of their live performances from their global livestream concert THE SHOW, IN YOUR AREA and other hit songs. The film will be released in more than 100 nations and, where available, will be played in the ScreenX format, ” an expanded three-screen system utilizing the front screen as well as the side walls of a theater,” in 4DX, “the world’s first commercial multi-sensory theater providing a cathartic experience as though in an actual live concert” and in 4DX Screen, a combination of both.
Moviesallkpop.com

BLACKPINK drop the main poster for 'BLACKPINK - The Movie'

BLACKPINK have dropped the main poster for their first ever feature film, 'BLACKPINK - The Movie'!. A massive-scale big-screen project celebrating the girl group's 5th debut anniversary, 'BLACKPINK - The Movie' will premiere in theaters this coming August 4, according to the poster below. It looks like fans will have 4-days to celebrate nonstop from August 4 until BLACKPINK's debut anniversary date, which falls on August 8!
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Five unconventional summer movies: Coming of age edition

Summer is the season for movies. But instead of the traditional blockbuster fare, let’s take a look at some smaller films that fall into the coming-of-age genre. “The Spectacular Now” (2013): Has there ever been a coming-of-age story where the popular slacker jerk was the protagonist? Not that I can remember, which is one of the main reasons why James Ponsoldt’s beautiful and sobering “The Spectacular Now” is such a refreshing addition to the genre. Starring Miles Teller as Sutter, a “carefree” alcoholic who happens to be finishing his last year of high school, and Shailene Woodley as the classmate who turns his philosophy on life completely upside down, the films rides or dies on their chemistry, and thankfully, they share this in spades. The relationship they create is so authentic that at times it feels as though we are intruding on someone’s privacy rather than watching two actors working. This is also a great credit to Ponsoldt’s objective yet commanding presence behind the camera. The film challenges us to take a second look at that crazy dude in high school we may have written off as a complete jerk or a total nothing. In all likelihood, that person might be really hurting inside, and maybe all they need is for someone to see that.
MoviesEffingham Radio

Tickets For Blackpink’ The Movie’ Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for Blackpink The Movie. The group made the announcement on Wednesday (6-30.) The release celebrates their fifth anniversary and will be hitting theaters worldwide, including the United States, on August 4th and August 8th. The film will showcase special interviews, as well as never-before-seen videos,...
Moviescentralrecorder.com

2021 Blackpink The Movie Release Date | Korean Documentary

A Blackpink film is around the corner, according to the members of the popular K-Pop band. The film will be released via Trafalgar Releasing (a subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment), a global leader that has gained prominence for its cinema distribution. Blackpink film, popularly known as Blackpink the Movie, will also...
Video GamesTVOvermind

A New Mortal Kombat Legends Animated Movie Is Coming

It might sound like an odd thing to say, but Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, might actually be a little more pleasing for a lot of fans than the recent live-action movie that came to HBO Max this year, largely because of the number of characters and the manner in which they’re used. It’s true that the MK movie might have been doing what it could to set up the legendary feel of the video game movie with the first movie, but despite its success, a lot of fans have been ripping the movie up and down, voicing their displeasure at the omission of Johnny Cage and the placement of an unknown character, Cole Young, as well as a few other things. There are a few factors that the animated movie has that kind of trumps the live-action version, and one of those is that Cage is already there and part of the group that is set to fight against Shang Tsung, Shao Khan, and every other baddie that comes along. Plus, the idea that those that incur damage or are killed can come back is something that has been a part of MK for a long time, so getting upset at such a development is obviously going to happen, but it’s something that fans will have to get over.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

BLACKPINK unveils new concept teaser for upcoming Japanese release of ‘THE ALBUM’

BLACKPINK has unveiled their next teaser for their upcoming Japanese release of ‘THE ALBUM.’. The video starts out with flashes of the previous individual teaser photos in black and white. The video then reveals a new group teaser photo. These photos are using the same outfits and stylings as the outfits in the ‘Ice Cream’ MV. The video then cuts to black, and the title and release date pop on the screen.
MusicCMT

Luke Combs Announces That “NEW MUSIC” Is Coming Soon

Via an Instagram announcement that “Cold As You” is his latest single, he also revealed that he would have “NEW MUSIC” coming soon. “Excited to let y’all know ’Cold As You’ will be my next song on the radio, then it’s time for NEW MUSIC,” the “Forever After All” vocalist noted.
ComicsComicBook

Isekai Quartet Announces New Movie With Teaser Trailer, Poster

Isekai Quartet has announced a new movie is on the way with special new teaser trailer and poster! Kadokawa struck a chord with fans when it announced that it planned to have upwards of 40 new anime productions in the works each year going forward, and fans have begun to see the fruits of that labor with some long awaited sequels. This includes new follow up anime seasons to series like Overlord, Saga of Tanya the Evil, and more. Now the newest addition to all of that is our first look at how Isekai Quartet will be continuing.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

2021 Summer Movie Guide: 18 new films to see this season

Ayear ago, studios were deciding whether to release their summer slates. Would theaters open to limited seating? Should movies be offered on streaming platforms? Does it make sense to delay a few weeks or even hold off to the fall? Many films announced for July did not appear until September or even later. Disney+, Amazon Prime, Vudu, and others hosted a range of new releases. For the summer of 2021, it is notable that some will continue simultaneous theater and home viewing releases.
Movieskvol1330.com

Movies Coming Out This Week

Black Widow – PG13 – Action, Adventure, Suspense. Following the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
MusicNME

Dua Lipa reunites with BLACKPINK’s Jennie in LA

Dua Lipa has reunited with BLACKPINK‘s Jennie in Los Angeles this week. Yesterday (July 6), the British pop star took to Instagram to share images from the past week in her life, alongside the caption “peek into the week”. Among the pictures was a picture of the ‘Physical’ singer taking a mirror selfie with Jennie in LA, who uploaded her picture with Jennie, supposedly while the K-pop idol and fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé are in LA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy