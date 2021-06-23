Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama Newscenter — Alabama Seafood Cook-Off Draws Chefs From Throughout The State

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour chefs from across the state will put their seafood cooking skills to the test in Gulf Shores on June 21 during the sixth annual Alabama Seafood Cook-Off. Michael Andrzejewski of Fisher’s at Orange Beach, Brandon Burleson of Sparta Academy Nutrition Program in Evergreen, Kelly Hargroves of Wind Creek Hotel & Casino in Montgomery, and Scott Simpson of The Depot in Auburn, along with their teams, will compete for the chance to represent Alabama in the 17th annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off in Louisiana in August.

