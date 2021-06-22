The foundations of computer science

Chantal Ghaly is now one step closer to her goal of becoming a medical doctor thanks to a solid foundation provided by her Keiser University experience. Ghaly, a Biomedical Science graduate and former Seahawk soccer player who is now in her first term of medical school at St. Georges University in Grenada, West Indies, shared that she’s wanted to become a physician for as long as she can remember. “I’ve always been intrigued by the complexity of the human body and its ability to perform such intricate tasks. It is truly something to marvel at,” said the Flagship campus alumna who shared that her college experiences provided her the opportunity to become a well-rounded student in the sciences, business, humanities and arts. “From American literature to molecular cell biology, every class I took helped me in one way or another,” said Ghaly, who added that her additional roles as a Seahawk soccer player and Resident Assistant instilled qualities such as determination, leadership, time and crisis management, team collaboration, and more.