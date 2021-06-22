SFRP2 and PD-1 immunotherapy combination halts osteosarcoma metastasis in model

Y H Luo, L Zhang, M Y Wang, J Fang, J Y Xia, X L Yu. The objective of this study was to investigate the effects of baicalein on apoptosis of HeLa human cervical cancer (CC) cells and to elucidate the underlying mechanism. HeLa cells were treated with 20, 50, 100, or 200μmol/L baicalein for 24, 36, and 48 hours, and CCK-8 assays were used to detect cell viability, and flow cytometry was performed to assess apoptosis rate. Reverse-transcription quantitative PCR was used to measure ERK1/2, p38, and JNK mRNA levels in HeLa cells, and western blotting was performed tomeasure ERK1/2, p38, and JNK protein levels. The CCK-8 assay showed that the OD value of HeLa cells gradually decreased with increasing baicalein concentrations (P<0.01) and treatment time (P<0.01). These results indicated a negative time- and dose-dependent effect of baicalein on HeLa cells. Baicalein treatment of HeLa cells significantly increased apoptosis rate (P<0.01). In HeLa cells treated with 50 or 200μmol/L baicalein for 24 h, expression levels of ERK1/2 and p38 mRNA were significantly reduced, whereas that of JNK mRNA was increased (P<0.01). The levels of phosphorylated ERK1/2 and p38 were significantly reduced, and the level of JNK protein was increased (P<0.01). Taken together, baicalein appeared to exert anti-cancer effects on HeLa cells through induction of apoptosis and regulation of the ERK/p38/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway.