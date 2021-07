The city of Grand Junction will look to community leaders for help in determining how to spend millions in federal money provided through the American Rescue Plan. At its Monday work session the City Council began the process of forming a special committee that will look at prioritizing the $10.4 million the city is receiving from the federal government. The funding can be used for public health infrastructure, water, sewer and broadband and to replace lost revenue during the pandemic, which the city estimated was around $3.9 million. General infrastructure spending is not allowed under the act.