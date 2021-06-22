Verne Harry Scott

Verne Scott was born June 19, 1924 and passed away at the age of 96, in Sonora, California on December 16, 2020. Verne Scott loved life. He was an exuberant extrovert, one with tremendous curiosity, eagerness to learn and loved to converse with people. Verne had endless energy for; work, volunteering, eagerly supporting and helping his kids, grandkids and people in general, exercising, engaging enthusiastically as community member and clearly participating fully in life on a daily basis. Verne was passionate, upbeat and truly embraced his 96 years of life. He was not ready to die. Instead, Verne was ready to invest in his next chapter of living, so much so that he purchased a scooter when he was 96 to get out and about and perhaps meet a new person along the way and share a conversation.