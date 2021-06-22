4th of July Festivities

4th of July Celebration & Fireworks Extravaganza!!!. Join your family, friends, neighbors, and folks you don't know for an evening to celebrate Independence Day!!!!. A concert by Epic Soul will begin at 7:30pm and lead right into the Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30pm at the Community Arts Center. Ice Cream, Pretzel, and Cotton Candy vendors will be on site for you to make purchases. Bring the family, blankets, snacks, and a smile and enjoy the evening. Donations to Feeding Middlesex County will be accepted throughout the evening.