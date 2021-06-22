Letter to the editor: Will misguided

George Will’s attack on the For the People Act for ignoring the Constitution (June 3) is disingenuous on two counts. Most of his argument that its provisions violate the First Amendment are based on the unstated proposition that campaign contributions are speech, a dubious equation for many of us submillionaires. True, it was instituted by the Supreme Court (Buckley v. Valeo, 1976) and upheld since (e.g., Citizens United v. FEC, 2010), but it is still being challenged in court and Congress, currently by the FTP Act. If it is eventually sustained as “settled law,” may we hope that the same consideration will apply to the constitutional status of Roe v. Wade (1973), which is older and more thoroughly litigated.