What's the deal with Habit Burger, anyway? Are they one of the hottest new burger chains poised to take over the fast food industry, despite being not all that new? (Habit Burger, like one of those "overnight success" rock stars that actually spent a few decades gigging at craft fairs and bar mitzvahs, has actually been around for over 50 years, per the brand.) Some reports would have you believe so, while others show the chain possibly poised at the brink of collapse, or at least struggling a bit.