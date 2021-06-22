Cancel
Winters, CA

Lloyd Vasey Islip

By Winters Express
wintersexpress.com
 17 days ago

Lloyd Vasey Islip passed away peacefully on January 27, 2021. Lloyd was a devoted husband of Margaret Islip for 63 years, a loving father of Mary and Patrick Islip and Catherine Davis. Father-in-law of Elizabeth Islip, grandfather of Morghan and Delaney Islip, Rachel Shah, and Kristen and Jennifer Davis. He was born and raised in Winters, CA and was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Adeline Islip and brother Robert. Lloyd was a graduate of St. Mary’s College in Moraga, CA and served as a Major in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a C.P.A with a successful private practice in public accounting for 45 years in the Sacramento area. Lloyd was a jazz enthusiast and spent many years as a volunteer in the Sacramento Jazz Society. An avid football and baseball fan, he never missed a SF Giants game. A mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Carmichael, CA on Friday, February 5th at 10:00 am. Followed by a private burial at Fair Oaks Cemetery, CA. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

