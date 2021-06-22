Betty Lou Chavez gained her wings on January 25th, 2021. Her life concluded due to the unforeseen battle with Covid-19 at the Woodland Memorial hospital. Betty’s lively spirit and caring nature has touched the lives of many. Her kind, fun-loving, and accepting soul remains in the hearts of her entire family. Those who knew Betty, understand what it felt like to be in the presence of an angel on earth. From her love for great music to her passion for cooking and hosting family gatherings, Betty was a one of a kind, selfless individual. Her infectious laugh and lovable humor created an aura so strong, you couldn’t help but feel pure joy and happiness in her presence.