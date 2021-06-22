Norman H. Hansen
Norman "Norm" Hansen, 85, of Winters, California, passed away December 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Norm was born September 16, 1935 in Stockton, California to Howard and Mary Edith (Ziegenfuss) Hansen. He graduated from Winters High School in 1953 and from Northrup Institute of Technology in 1962. Norm spent his career as an engineer. He enjoyed fly fishing, sailing, winemaking, farming, working in his shop, traveling with his wife in their RV and spending time with his family.