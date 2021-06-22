Charlotte O. Carter

Charlotte Carter died at home on April 17, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones, at the ripe old age of 84 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. Charlotte was born on March 14, 1937, in Long Beach, CA, to Lucille and George Lasley. As the daughters of a hard rock miner, Charlotte and her sister had a nomadic childhood filled with adventures, moving around to various mining towns. Left on their own to explore these rugged locales, the girls spent their days catching and riding wintering pack horses and burros, shooting a bighorn sheep, ice skating on tailings ponds, squeezing pollywogs between their toes, and gasping at scorpions running under the arches of their feet. The family finally put down roots in the Eastern Sierra in 1946. Charlotte and her sister attended high school in Bishop, CA.